CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.92.

CAE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Desjardins dropped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded CAE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$36.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Shares of CAE opened at C$27.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. CAE has a 12 month low of C$25.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.67. The firm has a market cap of C$8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.87.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.79%. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.4391965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

