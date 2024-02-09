Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 3,606 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.05% of GMS worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GMS. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of GMS by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of GMS by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of GMS by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS stock opened at $87.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.91. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.72.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.88.

In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $165,588.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

