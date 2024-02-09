Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 79,045 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 318.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VALE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vale

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.