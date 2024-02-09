Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 79,045 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 318.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,045 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the first quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vale by 44.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 24.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vale Price Performance
VALE opened at $13.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Vale
Vale Profile
Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vale
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.