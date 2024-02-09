Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Boosts Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in California Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in California Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in California Resources by 69.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on California Resources from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Bank of America downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.15. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $58.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

