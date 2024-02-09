Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,009,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,980,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 840.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 971,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,023,000 after purchasing an additional 867,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vontier Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:VNT opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.28. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $36.57.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vontier from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

