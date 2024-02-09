Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 23.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.84%.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

