Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Lowers Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EHC. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 66.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.89.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

