Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VSAT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Viasat in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSAT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Viasat news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $128,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Price Performance

VSAT stock opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.47. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

