Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases 20,420 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 945.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 77,616 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 64,136 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 365,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $51.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

