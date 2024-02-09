Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases Shares of 21,010 Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vital Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its stake in Vital Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTLE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.78.

Vital Energy stock opened at $43.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.65. Vital Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $62.87.

In related news, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.03 per share, for a total transaction of $45,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,747 shares in the company, valued at $78,667.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

