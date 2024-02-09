Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 68,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth about $631,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 73.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $765,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 531.6% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 117,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 99,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 4.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on CarGurus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.38 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $24.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. CarGurus had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.65 million. As a group, analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car to dealers and other consumers.

