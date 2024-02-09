Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,658 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CRH by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 269,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CRH by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in CRH by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CRH from $75.61 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

CRH stock opened at $74.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $45.79 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from CRH’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.25. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

