Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.90 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,774.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $15,170,525. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSA. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $296.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.