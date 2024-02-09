Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07, reports. The firm had revenue of C$389.14 million during the quarter. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 8.77%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 6.0 %

Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded up C$0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 126,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,202. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. The stock has a market cap of C$813.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Canaccord Genuity Group has a one year low of C$6.50 and a one year high of C$11.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.69.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.91.

Read Our Latest Report on CF

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.