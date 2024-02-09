Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 131,206 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 494,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,206 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.08% of Boeing worth $94,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $209.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,102,441. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.48. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

