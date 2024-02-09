Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 12,100 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 412,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $120,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 42.6% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.1% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

ISRG stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.45. 185,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,849,305. The firm has a market cap of $136.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.93, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.57. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $392.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total value of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 132,645 shares of company stock valued at $49,267,144. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

