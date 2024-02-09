Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 140,460 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,463,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 140,460 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $79,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.72. 2,164,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,655,852. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.32. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.82 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOLD shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on GOLD

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.