Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 149,803 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $146,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,265 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 113.9% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,937,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,842,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,669. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.44. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.