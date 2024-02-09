Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $108.18 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,084,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,105 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $108,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $71,155,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,943.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,019,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,367,000 after buying an additional 2,871,686 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE HR traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $15.24. 346,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,115. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

