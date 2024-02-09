Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $121.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $121,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,020 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the second quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total value of $2,785,977.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $424.25. 127,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,382. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $283.60 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $409.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

