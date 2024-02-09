Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $134.92 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,266,406 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 228,200 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $134,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,714,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 218,369 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 652,092 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 58,114 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.95. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $128.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.17). Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $965.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.57 million. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

