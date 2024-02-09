Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 251.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.12% of Citigroup worth $96,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $54.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,716,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,414,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.78.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

