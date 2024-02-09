Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 121,100 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 355,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $87,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total transaction of $203,450.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.79, for a total value of $981,728.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,647,967.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $203,450.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,745 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut HCA Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.26.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $307.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $278.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.99. The stock has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 996.30% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.48 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

