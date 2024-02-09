Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 508,900 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,101,225 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 508,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.40% of Rogers Communications worth $81,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCI. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RCI stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.01. 16,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.60. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.55 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

