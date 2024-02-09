Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 577,900 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 200.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 577,900 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $95,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $138.48. 631,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,855,926. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25. General Electric has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $139.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on General Electric from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

