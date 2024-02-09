Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 508,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,520 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.14% of CME Group worth $101,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CME traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $204.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,395. The stock has a market cap of $73.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.51%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.89.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

