Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 140,560 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 627,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 140,560 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.33% of Franco-Nevada worth $84,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,232,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 5.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,404,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,852,000 after purchasing an additional 74,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.71. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $102.29 and a 1-year high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.10% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FNV

Franco-Nevada Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.