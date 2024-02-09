Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 3,680 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 748,617 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.10% of American Express worth $111,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.2% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Shayne & Jacobs LLC grew its position in shares of American Express by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC now owns 64,362 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $9,602,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 72,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler Companies raised American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.42. 617,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.24. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

