Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 38,600 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,468,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 1.32% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $157,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,004,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,007,265,000 after purchasing an additional 251,778 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,855,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $659,228,000 after buying an additional 733,236 shares during the period. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 158.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,952,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $66.71. 71,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.01.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.55%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

