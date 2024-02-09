Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Raised to C$191.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from C$187.00 to C$191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$178.21.

CNR opened at C$172.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$166.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$174.63. The firm has a market cap of C$110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.35, for a total transaction of C$755,428.05. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

