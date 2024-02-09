Cantex Mine Development (CVE:CD) Trading Up 16.3%

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CVE:CD – Get Free Report) were up 16.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 91,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 56,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Cantex Mine Development Trading Up 14.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24.

Cantex Mine Development Company Profile

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores gold, nickel, copper, lead, zinc, silver, manganese, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is the Yukon Metals Project with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

