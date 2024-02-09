Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Price Target to $14.00

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Cantor Fitzgerald from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nyxoah from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NYXH opened at $11.67 on Friday. Nyxoah has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.58.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Nyxoah had a negative net margin of 1,191.93% and a negative return on equity of 38.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nyxoah will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nyxoah in the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its position in Nyxoah by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

