Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $215.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $176.14.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $156.43 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $144.95 and a 12-month high of $175.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $158.23 and a 200-day moving average of $159.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $376.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,843,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,594,000 after acquiring an additional 430,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

