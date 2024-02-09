Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Eli Lilly and Company in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will earn $12.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $11.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $12.60 per share.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $710.00 price target (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $621.81.

LLY stock opened at $735.56 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $742.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.27 billion, a PE ratio of 126.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,568,000 after acquiring an additional 338,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $357,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.81, for a total transaction of $21,821,453.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,719,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,004,019,910.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 77.93%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

