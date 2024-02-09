Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.96

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.96 and last traded at $29.92, with a volume of 287513 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25.

Institutional Trading of Capital Group Growth ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

