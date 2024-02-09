Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 223,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,214 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $11,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,352,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,340,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

CPRI stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 868,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,254. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). Capri had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

