Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $102.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $111.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 36,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $3,895,411.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,742,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.