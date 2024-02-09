Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $192.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CBOE. Barclays raised Cboe Global Markets from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Argus cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cboe Global Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.78.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $184.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.93.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 140,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,741 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

