Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $183.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBOE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $184.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.04 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.93. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after purchasing an additional 618,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices.

