CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 7,628.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.29.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $85.96 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

