Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

CETX opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Cemtrex has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Trading of Cemtrex

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex Company Profile

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

