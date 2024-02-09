Cencora (NYSE:COR) Hits New 1-Year High at $238.99

Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.77, with a volume of 306508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $242.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cencora from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.78.

Cencora Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.42. Cencora had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 323.23%. The company had revenue of $72.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,528,771.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.13, for a total transaction of $687,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,945.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.63, for a total transaction of $4,940,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,573 shares in the company, valued at $65,528,771.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,787 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,213. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 38.4% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 12.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Cencora in the second quarter valued at $4,888,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

