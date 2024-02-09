CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter.

CFBK stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. CF Bankshares has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 9.20%.

In other CF Bankshares news, Director David L. Royer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1,661.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,660 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

