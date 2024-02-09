Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 12,111 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,672,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.53% of TE Connectivity worth $206,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $143.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.84.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

