Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 26,910 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,984,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,910 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Consolidated Edison worth $169,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 217,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 45,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

ED stock opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

