Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,958 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,688,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $196,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 92,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 302,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 249.8% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.64.

JCI stock opened at $55.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.66.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock worth $5,435,042 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

