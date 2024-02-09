Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,004,965 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.56% of Diamondback Energy worth $155,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FANG shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

