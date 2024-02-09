Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,846,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.27% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $158,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,450,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,840 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,781,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 452.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 993,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,915,000 after purchasing an additional 814,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 278.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 960,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,028,000 after purchasing an additional 706,595 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $58.85 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $51.90 and a 12-month high of $67.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.05.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

