Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 26,425 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 11.92% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $153,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RWR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $257,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,455,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,050,000 after purchasing an additional 112,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWR opened at $92.13 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a one year low of $76.73 and a one year high of $97.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.