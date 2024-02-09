Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 68,616 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,635,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $154,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 279,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HST has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sourav Ghosh sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $237,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,219 shares of company stock worth $844,318 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

